Financial Contrast: SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI) vs. HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR)

SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI) and HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SAI.TECH Global and HeartCore Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAI.TECH Global N/A N/A N/A HeartCore Enterprises -13.46% -19.20% -9.91%

Volatility and Risk

SAI.TECH Global has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HeartCore Enterprises has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

0.9% of SAI.TECH Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of SAI.TECH Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 63.1% of HeartCore Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SAI.TECH Global and HeartCore Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAI.TECH Global $10.64 million 1.20 -$8.85 million N/A N/A HeartCore Enterprises $8.82 million 2.17 -$6.68 million ($0.13) -7.07

HeartCore Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SAI.TECH Global.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SAI.TECH Global and HeartCore Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAI.TECH Global 0 0 0 0 N/A HeartCore Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

SAI.TECH Global beats HeartCore Enterprises on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAI.TECH Global

SAI.TECH Global Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries worldwide. The company provides a suite of specialized services, including mining machines purchase, hosting, mining pool, and energy-saving technologies and solutions to digital asset mining customers. Its target customers include large-scale miners and institutional investors. SAI.TECH Global Corporation was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc., a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. The company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create web experiences for their clients. In addition, it operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining, and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

