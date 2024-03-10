Financial Survey: Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) and Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Free Report) and Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Vapotherm has a beta of -1.15, meaning that its stock price is 215% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stevanato Group has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vapotherm and Stevanato Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vapotherm $68.67 million 0.10 -$58.19 million ($9.90) -0.11 Stevanato Group $1.17 billion N/A $150.51 million €0.59 ($0.64) 49.75

Profitability

Stevanato Group has higher revenue and earnings than Vapotherm. Vapotherm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stevanato Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Vapotherm and Stevanato Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vapotherm -84.74% N/A -65.84% Stevanato Group 13.43% 14.55% 8.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Vapotherm and Stevanato Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vapotherm 0 0 0 0 N/A Stevanato Group 0 2 4 0 2.67

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.9% of Stevanato Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Vapotherm shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Stevanato Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stevanato Group beats Vapotherm on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as HVT 2.0, Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to treat patients through a small-bore nasal interface. It also provides companion products, including Vapotherm Transfer Unit, which allows patients to be transferred between care areas within the hospital or ambulate while on therapy; Q50 compressor, which provides compressed air necessary to run the precision flow systems; aerosol aeroneb adaptor to facilitate delivery of ultrasonic aerosolized medication; aerosol disposable patient circuit that is designed to streamline the provision of continuous and intermittent delivery of aerosol medication; and tracheostomy adaptors. In addition, Vapotherm, Inc. offers ProSoft cannula to provide gentle contact with the skin; and disposable products comprising single-use disposables and nasal interfaces, as well as Oxygen Assist Modules, which helps clinicians maintain oxygen levels within a target range. The company sells its products to hospitals. Vapotherm, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Exeter, New Hampshire.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Piombino Dese, Italy. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Stevanato Holding S.R.L.

