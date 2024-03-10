First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,535,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434,643 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 5.27% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $115,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,592,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,968,000 after acquiring an additional 770,651 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,122,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,139,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after purchasing an additional 513,285 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 556,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after purchasing an additional 302,114 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $11,421,000.

FTSL stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $46.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average is $45.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

