FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,828,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,031 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.67% of FirstEnergy worth $130,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.7% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.50. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.48.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 90.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

