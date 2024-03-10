Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Fluent in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Fluent Stock Performance

Shares of Fluent stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. Fluent has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $49.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Fluent had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $72.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.98 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fluent will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fluent

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fluent by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fluent by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluent in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fluent by 40.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 35,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

