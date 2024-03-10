Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,481,188 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,042,155 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.16% of Ford Motor worth $80,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 616.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 258,920 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,598 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,450,000 after acquiring an additional 456,858 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,285 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 3,630,986 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $45,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 64.4% during the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 79,166 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 31,009 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:F opened at $12.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

