Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Franklin Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Jhunjhunwala now anticipates that the closed-end fund will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Franklin Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

BEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.05.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of BEN opened at $28.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,652,644 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $793,983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043,808 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $55,460,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $49,547,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 937.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,576,101 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 202.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $59,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $643,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,978.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

