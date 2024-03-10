Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Insider Sells $24,301.30 in Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) insider Tarek Ahmad Betti sold 998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $24,301.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,704.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $24.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average is $24.89. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,914,000 after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,086,000 after purchasing an additional 111,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

