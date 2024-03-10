FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.35

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 166040 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $536.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74.

FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is -6.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Infrastructure

About FTAI Infrastructure

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 472.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,246,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807,302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $12,688,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth about $6,102,000. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,269,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 342.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

