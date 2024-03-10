FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.35

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 166040 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.
FTAI Infrastructure Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $536.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74.
FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is -6.67%.
About FTAI Infrastructure
FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.
