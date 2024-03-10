fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Gap Up to $1.64

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.64, but opened at $1.69. fuboTV shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 2,939,807 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FUBO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.42.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on fuboTV

fuboTV Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a market cap of $503.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.64.

In other fuboTV news, CFO John Janedis sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of fuboTV

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 9.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of fuboTV by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 10,280 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 44.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in fuboTV by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares during the period. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

fuboTV Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.