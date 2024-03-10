Future plc (LON:FUTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,056.14 ($13.40).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FUTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Future to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.27) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Future to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 750 ($9.52) to GBX 660 ($8.38) in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 1,900 ($24.11) to GBX 1,685 ($21.39) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Shares of FUTR opened at GBX 611.50 ($7.76) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £704.45 million, a PE ratio of 650.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Future has a 1-year low of GBX 515.50 ($6.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,245.69 ($15.81). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 707.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 778.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. Future’s payout ratio is currently 319.15%.

In other news, insider Penny Ladkin-Brand sold 78,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 690 ($8.76), for a total value of £544,851.60 ($691,523.80). Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

