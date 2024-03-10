FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Korn Ferry Issued By William Blair (NYSE:KFY)

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Korn Ferry in a research note issued on Thursday, March 7th. William Blair analyst T. Romeo now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.17 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.98. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Korn Ferry’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KFY. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $65.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $69.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.54. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.47.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Korn Ferry by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Korn Ferry by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Korn Ferry by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.67%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

