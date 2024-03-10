FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Vincerx Pharma in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will earn ($1.04) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for Vincerx Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.99) per share.

Get Vincerx Pharma alerts:

Vincerx Pharma Stock Performance

VINC stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. Vincerx Pharma has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $8.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VINC. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vincerx Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vincerx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vincerx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.