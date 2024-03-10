FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Tellurian Inc. Issued By Roth Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tellurian in a research report issued on Thursday, March 7th. Roth Capital analyst J. White anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the year. The consensus estimate for Tellurian’s current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share.

Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 22.05% and a negative net margin of 100.03%. The company had revenue of $39.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.22 million.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tellurian from $2.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Tellurian Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TELL opened at $0.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $549.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.36. Tellurian has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan S. Gross bought 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 460,000 shares in the company, valued at $308,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

