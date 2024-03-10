FY2024 EPS Estimates for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Boosted by Analyst

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.33) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.76). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dyne Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.09) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Down 4.8 %

Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average of $13.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.95. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $30.27.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.17).

Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DYN. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $81,543,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $24,457,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $15,758,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 196.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,928 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $11,970,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joshua T. Brumm sold 5,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,495,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $94,297.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua T. Brumm sold 5,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,495,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,082,507 shares of company stock worth $47,630,605. 32.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

