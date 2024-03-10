FY2024 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Franco-Nevada in a report released on Wednesday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $3.81 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.05. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s FY2026 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.16. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.19% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of C$412.95 million for the quarter.

FNV has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$141.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$258.00 to C$250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$146.00 to C$138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$170.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$172.50 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$189.46.

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$155.22 on Friday. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$139.19 and a 1 year high of C$217.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 37.72 and a quick ratio of 23.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$146.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$163.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.21%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

