FY2024 EPS Estimates for STERIS plc Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:STE)

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for STERIS in a report released on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $8.67 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.68. The consensus estimate for STERIS’s current full-year earnings is $8.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for STERIS’s FY2025 earnings at $9.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.98 EPS.

STE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.60.

STERIS Stock Performance

NYSE:STE opened at $233.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.93. STERIS has a 1-year low of $173.21 and a 1-year high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STERIS

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of STERIS by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at $220,954,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of STERIS by 419.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 964,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,430,000 after buying an additional 779,038 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after buying an additional 451,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of STERIS by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,267,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,086,000 after buying an additional 444,338 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Stories

