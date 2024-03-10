FY2027 EPS Estimates for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ITOS)

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lowered their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for iTeos Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for iTeos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.91) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.18.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ITOS

iTeos Therapeutics Price Performance

iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $444.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 9,041.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 4,648.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.