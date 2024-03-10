Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 567,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,073 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.21% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $25,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,278,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,794,000 after purchasing an additional 115,350 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,513,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,419,000 after acquiring an additional 79,673 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 40,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 27,295 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 474.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 95,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 78,685 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $568,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $46.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.45. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.94.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Gaming and Leisure Properties

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 105.42%.

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,301,598.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 242,414 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,620.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,301,598.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 242,414 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,620.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,050,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,614 shares of company stock worth $2,621,353 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gaming and Leisure Properties

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also

