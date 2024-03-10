GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $10,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

GEHC stock opened at $93.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.05 and a 200-day moving average of $73.42. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.35 and a one year high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

