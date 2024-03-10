Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Receives $8.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GBIO shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Generation Bio from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Generation Bio by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 463,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 5.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 1.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 918,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 63.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Generation Bio stock opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38. Generation Bio has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.70.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

