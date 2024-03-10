Genie Energy (GNE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 11th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE GNE opened at $18.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $519.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58. Genie Energy has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $30.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

In related news, Director Alan B. Rosenthal sold 14,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $416,422.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,741.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Genie Energy news, Director Alan B. Rosenthal sold 14,990 shares of Genie Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $416,422.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,741.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joyce J. Mason sold 2,182 shares of Genie Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $57,953.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Genie Energy by 382.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Genie Energy by 2,544.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genie Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

