Genie Energy (GNE) to Release Earnings on Monday

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 11th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Genie Energy Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE GNE opened at $18.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $519.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58. Genie Energy has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $30.90.
Genie Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.
Insider Activity at Genie Energy
Institutional Trading of Genie Energy
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Genie Energy by 382.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Genie Energy by 2,544.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.58% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Genie Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on GNE
About Genie Energy
Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.
