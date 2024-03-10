GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives $68.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.40.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTLB shares. BTIG Research started coverage on GitLab in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on GitLab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on GitLab from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on GitLab from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

In other news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $2,434,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,444,296.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $2,434,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,444,296.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $2,246,130.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,567,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,036,699 shares of company stock worth $128,327,796. Insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,591,000. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,406,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,437 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $57.70 on Thursday. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 0.52.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 73.14%. The company had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

