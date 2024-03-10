Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 283,149 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 97.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 283,149 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Raymond James by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,900,000 after buying an additional 410,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Raymond James by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,196,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,503,000 after buying an additional 772,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Raymond James by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,065,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,253,000 after buying an additional 124,057 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Raymond James by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,584,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,045,000 after buying an additional 708,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Performance

RJF stock opened at $120.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $122.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.33.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 12.81%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,711.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

