Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 540 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 171.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,185,000 after purchasing an additional 453,799 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 671.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 243,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,617,000 after purchasing an additional 212,204 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 433,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,689,000 after purchasing an additional 103,065 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,860,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.25.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

FDS opened at $466.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.73. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $377.89 and a twelve month high of $487.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $466.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $452.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $542.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.02, for a total value of $1,428,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,147,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.25, for a total transaction of $475,819.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $322,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,805 shares of company stock worth $6,805,651 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

