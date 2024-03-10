Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Acquired by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,512.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 517.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT opened at $44.18 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $39.26 and a 1-year high of $69.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.