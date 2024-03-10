Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Position Raised by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Globe Life by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.14.

Globe Life stock opened at $123.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.23 and a 12 month high of $132.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.70.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,995,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jane Buchan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,285 shares in the company, valued at $9,995,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $306,337.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,003 shares of company stock worth $2,955,489. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

