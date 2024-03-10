Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Gold Resource Price Performance

Shares of Gold Resource stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.52. Gold Resource has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.19.

Institutional Trading of Gold Resource

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GORO. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 22.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

