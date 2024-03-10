Gossamer Bio, Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of ($0.72) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.64). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gossamer Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.75) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21).

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GOSS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.35.

NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The company has a market cap of $311.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOSS. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,709,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 214.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after buying an additional 7,686,213 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,105,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,417,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,127,000. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

