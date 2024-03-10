Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 3,203 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 310.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $31,628.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,165,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $31,628.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 140,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,165,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,086.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PCRX opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day moving average of $30.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.76. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.93 and a twelve month high of $48.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

