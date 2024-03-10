Grindr (NYSE:GRND) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.51

Shares of Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.51 and last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 260711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

Grindr Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grindr

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Grindr during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Grindr by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Grindr by 442.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 51,520 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grindr during the 4th quarter worth $1,652,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Grindr by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 65,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.

