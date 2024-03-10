GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,530 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 257,665 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in GSK were worth $22,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GSK by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in GSK by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 6,462 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in GSK by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in GSK by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in GSK by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 21,391 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

GSK opened at $43.14 on Friday. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day moving average is $37.66. The company has a market capitalization of $88.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.3564 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 52.82%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GSK. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

