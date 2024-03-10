Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $131.00 to $140.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Guidewire Software traded as high as $122.09 and last traded at $120.61, with a volume of 201647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.93.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Guidewire Software

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $543,755.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,795 shares in the company, valued at $25,926,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $543,755.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,926,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 3,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $321,230.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,112 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,084.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,058 shares of company stock worth $1,366,599. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 5.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $207.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.00 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

