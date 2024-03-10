Guild (GHLD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12th. Analysts expect Guild to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Guild Stock Up 0.9 %

GHLD stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.30 million, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.00. Guild has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Get Guild alerts:

Institutional Trading of Guild

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Guild by 60.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guild during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Guild by 117.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Guild during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Guild during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on GHLD shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Guild in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Guild from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Guild

Guild Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.