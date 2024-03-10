Hagerty (HGTY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hagerty Stock Performance

Shares of HGTY stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -449.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.27. Hagerty has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $10.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hagerty in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Trading of Hagerty

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HGTY. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 1st quarter worth about $3,594,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hagerty by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 47,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hagerty by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,263,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,631,000 after buying an additional 356,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty Company Profile

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company also provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts; HVT, a valuation tool used by the customer to access current and historic pricing data of collector vehicle models; and Hagerty Events, an eclectic mix of small and large events.

Featured Articles

