Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Hanesbrands in a report issued on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst A. Mohta now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Hanesbrands’ current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.90.

NYSE:HBI opened at $5.59 on Friday. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $5.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.78 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

