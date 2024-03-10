Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Receives $44.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.63.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HOG shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 1.6 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,955,000 after purchasing an additional 410,648 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 7,659,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,689,000 after purchasing an additional 166,961 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HOG opened at $38.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.01. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $43.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $791.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.11%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 14.32%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

