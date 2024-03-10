Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hasbro in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

HAS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.78.

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $51.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.83, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $73.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hasbro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 58,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 30,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 3,088.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 193,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,542,000 after buying an additional 187,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.12%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

