HC Wainwright Comments on TScan Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCRX)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TScan Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 423.86% and a negative return on equity of 60.65%.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

TCRX stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $313.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69. TScan Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $7.87.

In other news, Director Barbara Klencke bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $152,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Barbara Klencke bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $152,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Barberich bought 28,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,978.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,211.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $37,000. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I of clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-204 that is in Phase I for the treatment of solid tumors.

