HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Hits New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $115.00 and last traded at $108.79, with a volume of 115434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.21.
The insurance provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $162.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.09 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 42.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.
HCI Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.16%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCI Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.
HCI Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $970.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.41.
HCI Group Company Profile
HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.
