Head to Head Comparison: LanzaTech Global (LNZA) & Its Rivals

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) is one of 41 public companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare LanzaTech Global to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares LanzaTech Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LanzaTech Global -214.11% -95.22% -51.16% LanzaTech Global Competitors 6.42% -374.16% -1.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LanzaTech Global and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LanzaTech Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 LanzaTech Global Competitors 394 928 1395 60 2.40

Institutional and Insider Ownership

LanzaTech Global currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 183.02%. As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 10.60%. Given LanzaTech Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LanzaTech Global is more favorable than its competitors.

20.9% of LanzaTech Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LanzaTech Global and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio LanzaTech Global $62.63 million -$130,000.00 -3.38 LanzaTech Global Competitors $3.72 billion $47.06 million 6.57

LanzaTech Global’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than LanzaTech Global. LanzaTech Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

LanzaTech Global has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LanzaTech Global’s competitors have a beta of -94.79, indicating that their average share price is 9,579% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LanzaTech Global competitors beat LanzaTech Global on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc. operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

