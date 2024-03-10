Head to Head Contrast: Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) vs. Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) and Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xencor and Eli Lilly and Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xencor $168.34 million 8.80 -$126.09 million ($2.10) -11.55 Eli Lilly and Company $34.12 billion 21.22 $5.24 billion $5.80 131.40

Eli Lilly and Company has higher revenue and earnings than Xencor. Xencor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eli Lilly and Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xencor -74.90% -18.67% -15.23% Eli Lilly and Company 15.36% 51.22% 9.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.4% of Eli Lilly and Company shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Xencor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Eli Lilly and Company shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Xencor has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eli Lilly and Company has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Xencor and Eli Lilly and Company, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xencor 0 1 7 0 2.88 Eli Lilly and Company 0 3 16 0 2.84

Xencor currently has a consensus price target of $35.71, suggesting a potential upside of 47.28%. Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus price target of $677.62, suggesting a potential downside of 11.09%. Given Xencor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Xencor is more favorable than Eli Lilly and Company.

Summary

Eli Lilly and Company beats Xencor on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. It develops Plamotamab, a bispecific antibody, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; Vudalimab, a bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and other solid tumor types. The company is also developing XmAb306, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat solid tumors; XmAb104, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with selected solid tumors; XmAb564 that is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat autoimmune diseases; AMG 509, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat prostate cancer; XmAb819 for patients with renal cell carcinoma; Novartis XmAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial; XmAb541 for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and XmAb662 which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with solid tumors. It develops VIR-3434, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with hepatitis B virus infection; and VIR-2482 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to trat influenza A. The company develops AIMab7195 to reduce blood serum levels of IgE that mediates allergic responses and allergic disease; Obexelimab to treat autoimmune disease; and Xpro1595 to treat patients with Alzheimer's disease, mild cognitive impairment, and depression. It has a license agreement with Caris Life Sciences. Xencor, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes. The company provides Alimta for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and malignant pleural mesothelioma; Cyramza for metastatic gastric cancer, gastro-esophageal junction adenocarcinoma, metastatic NSCLC, metastatic colorectal cancer, and hepatocellular carcinoma; Erbitux for colorectal cancers, and various head and neck cancers; Retevmo for metastatic NSCLC, medullary thyroid cancer, and thyroid cancer; Tyvyt for relapsed or refractory classic Hodgkin's lymph and non-squamous NSCLC; and Verzenio for HR+, HER2- metastatic breast cancer, node positive, and early breast cancer. It offers Olumiant for rheumatoid arthritis; and Taltz for plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and non-radiographic axial spondylarthritis. The company offers Cymbalta for depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, generalized anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; Emgality for migraine prevention and episodic cluster headache; and Zyprexa for schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder, and bipolar maintenance. Its Bamlanivimab and etesevimab, and Bebtelovimab for COVID-19; Cialis for erectile dysfunction and benign prostatic hyperplasia; and Forteo for osteoporosis. The company has collaborations with Incyte Corporation; Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; AbCellera Biologics Inc.; Junshi Biosciences; Regor Therapeutics Group; Lycia Therapeutics, Inc.; Kumquat Biosciences Inc.; Entos Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Foghorn Therapeutics Inc., and PRISM BioLab Co.,Ltd. Eli Lilly and Company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

