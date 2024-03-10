Head-To-Head Contrast: ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) & Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY)

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) and Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

ZimVie has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Straumann has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get ZimVie alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZimVie and Straumann’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZimVie $457.43 million 1.04 -$393.28 million ($14.81) -1.19 Straumann $2.69 billion N/A $273.96 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Straumann has higher revenue and earnings than ZimVie.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ZimVie and Straumann, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZimVie 1 2 0 0 1.67 Straumann 0 1 2 0 2.67

ZimVie currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.14%. Given ZimVie’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ZimVie is more favorable than Straumann.

Profitability

This table compares ZimVie and Straumann’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZimVie -51.33% 2.44% 1.08% Straumann N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.2% of ZimVie shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of ZimVie shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ZimVie beats Straumann on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZimVie

(Get Free Report)

ZimVie Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment. The company offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; and patient-specific restorative solutions, such as abutments, bars, implant bridges, and hybrid restorations under the BellaTek brand name. It provides bone grafts, barrier membranes, and collagen wound care products; virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and intra-oral scanners; and Implant Concierge, a web-based treatment planning and surgery guide service. In addition, the company designs, manufactures, and distributes spinal fusion implants, instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies. Further, it provides MIS solutions that deliver implant and instrumentation systems; and motion preservation solutions that offer non-fusion alternatives for cervical disc implant or growth modulation for anterior vertebral body tethering. The company sells its products to oral surgeons, dental specialists, general dentists, dental laboratories, and other dental organizations, including DSOs, as well as educational, medical, and governmental entities, hospitals, and surgery centers through direct sales representatives, agents, and distributors. ZimVie Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

About Straumann

(Get Free Report)

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; surgical instruments; and implant-borne prosthetics. It provides ceramic healing and screw-retained abutments; intraoral scanners; 3D printers; milling and grinding machines; and prevention products. In addition, it offers biomaterials, bone substitutes, membranes, and soft tissue management and oral healing products; digital solutions for dental labs, dentists, and centralized milling centers; surgical instruments comprising surgical and modular cassettes, guided instruments, bone block fixation sets, bonerings, titanium pin sets, and other cassettes; and edentulous, pro arch fixed, prosthetic, and mini-implant solutions for edentulous patients. Further, it provides esthetic restorations that include ceramic implant monotypes, ceramic implants, abutments, biologics, and other solutions; and Emdogain for wound healing. Further, it offers systems ClearCorrect aligners; and training and education services to its customers. The company provides its products to general dentists, specialists, and dental technicians and laboratories, as well as corporate customers, such as distributors, hospitals, universities, and dental service organizations in approximately 100 countries through a network of distribution subsidiaries and partners. Straumann Holding AG was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for ZimVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZimVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.