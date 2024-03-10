Head to Head Survey: Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC) & MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD)

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Free Report) and MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Charlie’s and MariMed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $26.42 million 1.53 -$1.59 million ($0.02) -8.85 MariMed $148.60 million 0.63 $13.47 million ($0.04) -6.25

MariMed has higher revenue and earnings than Charlie’s. Charlie’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MariMed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A MariMed 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Charlie’s and MariMed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Volatility & Risk

Charlie’s has a beta of 3.53, meaning that its share price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariMed has a beta of 2.85, meaning that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of MariMed shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.5% of Charlie’s shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of MariMed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Charlie’s and MariMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s -26.06% -711.61% -63.52% MariMed -10.79% -1.81% -0.73%

Summary

MariMed beats Charlie’s on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charlie’s

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes nicotine-based vapor products in the United States and internationally. The company also provides non-combustible nicotine-related, alternative alkaloid vapor products, and hemp-derived vapor and edible products. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; chewable cannabis-infused mint tablet under the brand Kalm Fusion. It also provides soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby's Baked brand. In addition, the company offers vapes, and edible products under InHouse brand. Further, it provides company licenses its brands and product formulations, as well as leases cannabis facilities. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

