Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) PT Raised to C$8.75

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HWX. Desjardins dropped their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Get Headwater Exploration alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Headwater Exploration

TSE HWX opened at C$7.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.40 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.82. Headwater Exploration has a twelve month low of C$5.66 and a twelve month high of C$7.79.

In other Headwater Exploration news, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total transaction of C$95,406.48. In other Headwater Exploration news, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total transaction of C$95,406.48. Also, Director Jason Jowill Jaskela sold 64,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$420,692.83. Company insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

About Headwater Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Headwater Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headwater Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.