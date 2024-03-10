Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th.

Hecla Mining has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Hecla Mining has a payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hecla Mining to earn $0.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:HL opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $7.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $160.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.51 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 39.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 998,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after buying an additional 284,339 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 35.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 26.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 23,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,535,000 after acquiring an additional 279,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.