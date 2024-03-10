Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 12th. Analysts expect Heron Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heron Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Heron Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRTX. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 195.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

