High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Free Report) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cormark upped their price target on High Liner Foods from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of High Liner Foods stock opened at C$13.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71. The firm has a market cap of C$431.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.38. High Liner Foods has a fifty-two week low of C$10.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

