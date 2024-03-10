HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HRT has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair cut shares of HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HireRight in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HireRight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

HireRight Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireRight

Shares of HireRight stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. HireRight has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 million, a PE ratio of -56.64 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRT. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HireRight during the 4th quarter worth $14,668,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of HireRight by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 243,690 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of HireRight by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 459,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 236,675 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,577,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of HireRight by 2,006.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 215,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 204,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About HireRight

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

