Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Holdings Boosted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,191 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.56% of Hubbell worth $94,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1,222.6% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,424 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after acquiring an additional 16,705 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,258,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $4,716,051.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,286,130.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.16, for a total value of $657,939.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,815.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $4,716,051.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,286,130.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell stock opened at $393.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $219.77 and a fifty-two week high of $396.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $348.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.11.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.00.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

